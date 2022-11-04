MadameNoire Featured Video

Omerettà The Great has social media in a stir after saying she’d like to get her ninth tattoo of her incarcerated boyfriend’s name.

After posting photos of the couple on Twitter from one of their visits, Omerettà clapped back at the negative commentary surrounding her relationship.

“Finna go get my n—a name again it’s time,” she tweeted on Nov. 2.

“Not y’all mad,” Omerettà tweeted in response to social media’s thoughts on the photos. “Chile I don’t care what y’all say bout my n—a. Y’all can tweet the most hateful sh*t possible I’m still going to see him next weekend.”

Online users commented on the photos underneath The Shade Room’s repost of Omerettà and her man.

“Girl. It’s really more to life — I’m sorry,” and “Raise the bar ladies. I promise you your soulmate not behind bars…” two people wrote.

Another penned, “SERVING TWENTY YEARS!! That man would be a distant memory honey because huh?? Who tf waiting 20 years for a BOYFRIEND??”

“Them tatts…is not Atlanta,” added another who jokingly referenced the rapper’s breakout song, “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Omerettà and her boyfriend, Ta’Byron Rashad Smith

Ta’Byron is completing a 27-year sentence that began in 2020 after he was convicted of robbing nine Asian-owned businesses, according to Complex.

Omerettà opened up about her relationship earlier this year on TMZ’s It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper.

The 26-year-old femcee shared that the couple is engaged — making him her fiancé — and plans to tie the knot while Ta’Byron is still incarcerated.

Omerettà also shared that she values her and Ta’Byron’s history despite people’s judgment of their connection.

“They don’t understand me, so they judge,” she told Harper. “I’ve been knowing him since I was 14 years old — we used to date back then, we never stopped talking to each other […] we never lost contact with each other. The first time he got out, we were supposed to be together, and we spent a lot of time together when he came home the first time, but I was still talking to other people, so we didn’t get our real fair chance to be together for real. But we’ve been close for a long time.”

