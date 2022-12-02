MadameNoire Featured Video

Ashanti recently recounted an encounter with a music producer who allegedly gave her a sketchy ultimatum.

The singer sat down with The Breakfast Club crew this week to help send off co-host Angela Yee amid the latter’s final days on the radio morning show.

The “Rain on Me” singer talked about how a producer back in the day allegedly tried to put her in a sexually coercive position.

“We did two records together. He was like, ‘Okay, I’m not gonna charge you, you know you my homie,'” Ashanti recounted. “And then when it came time to put it on the album, he was like, ‘Well, let’s take a shower together.'”

“I thought he was joking, and he was like, ‘Nah, I’m dead serious. Let’s go out, or let’s take a shower together, and I’ll give you the records. If not, I need 40 racks per record,'” she explained.

Ashanti said she and the producer had worked together for a couple of weeks prior to his ultimatum. Regardless, the singer said things with the producer were “handled” after she made a few phone calls.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Irv Gotti Claims Sleeping With Ashanti Inspired The Song ‘Happy'”

“I’ve been through a lot of interviews – and sometimes I speak, but most of the time I don’t,” Ashanti told The Breakfast Club elsewhere in the interview. “I feel like at this point, at 20 years being in, and where we are in social media and what we’re doing to progressively grow in this industry, I feel like just for a woman I had to come out and just say my peace.”

Ashanti never called out the producer by name but has spoken about the alleged incident in a few past interviews.

The singer previously referred to the producer as “disrespectful” and said that they later apologized and did several free records for her, according to HotNewHipHop.

Read more below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Ashanti Comes For Her ‘Obsessed’ Ex In What Seems To Be A Diss Track Aimed At Irv Gotti”