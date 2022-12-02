MadameNoire Featured Video

The trailer for HBO Max’s Call Me Miss Cleo documentary is finally here.

As a look at the woman who embodied the infamous tarot-reading psychic persona in the ’90s, Call Me Miss Cleo will reveal how Los Angeles-born Youree Dell Harris became the Jamaican accent-speaking “Queen of Clairvoyance.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Miss Cleo rose to stardom as the face of the Psychic Readers Network, a pay-per-call service used in the hopes of getting insight into one’s fate.

Miss Cleo’s TV infomercials increasingly spawned widespread favor and popularity up until 2003, when the Federal Trade Commission charged the Psychic Readers Network with deceptive advertising, billing and collection practices.

In addition to laying out the psychic’s rise and fall, the documentary also sheds light on how Miss Cleo reinvented herself after the FTC’s billion-dollar fraud investigation.

The project features interviews with over 20 celebrities “and those closest to the self-proclaimed voodoo priestess,” including Raven-Symoné and Debra Willson.

“Miss Cleo was such an iconic figure to fans and believers nationwide, but her story behind the camera remained an enigma,” said HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey in a statement. “We are excited at the opportunity to help tell her true story in Call Me Miss Cleo through the testimonials of those closest to the mysterious TV personality.”

Miss Cleo passed away at 53 in 2016 after battling cancer, but the mystery surrounding the iconic figure and her magic remain.

As she said in archival footage shared in the documentary, “They wanted me to create a character. I’m not a character. I’m a real person.”

RELATED CONTENT: “These Black Witches Are More Magical Than Myths Would Have You Believe”

Call Me Miss Cleo debuts on Dec. 15 on HBO Max.

See the trailer down below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “MADAMENOIRE PRESENTS: The Hoodoo Tarot, It’s The Read You Need To Succeed”