MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s the final moon of 2021 and a great time to do some serious self-reflection on the challenges, trials and triumphs we’ve experienced this year. It’s important to be honest with ourselves about how we could have been more productive, handled situations better or believed more in ourselves in order to grow.

This three-card pull is a guide to improve your life.

The first card represents the challenge you face in the most concerning area of life.

The second card represents the most auspicious attitude or action you must take to resolve the issue.

The third card represents the energy of this month’s affirmation to keep you present and grounded.

MADAMENOIRE collective read for December 2021:

Love To See It:

If you’re in a relationship and you’ve been contemplating taking things to the next level, weigh the pros and cons of doing so. The key to ensuring the correct decision is made is to make sure that the needs of all involved are considered. If everyone involved is crystal clear about expectations and are confident they can deliver—go for it.

If you’re already in a committed relationship, then now would be an excellent time to brainstorm ideas with your sweetheart on how to make the relationship more harmonious and strengthen the intimacy between you. Make sure you listen to each other and be willing to compromise.

If you’re single, make sure you’re crystal clear about what you’re looking for and why.

No matter what your relationship status, you will increase your chances of success by taking your time to evaluate things, thoroughly, before moving forward. Patience brings blessings.

Health Is Wealth:

If you’ve taken an emotional blow recently like a death in the family, a breakup, job loss, etc. Take the time you need to practice self-care. Take vacation time, get therapy or delegate household tasks until you feel better. Healing is guaranteed but you need time to get yourself together.

If you haven’t been feeling well lately, discuss your symptoms with your doctor, then get a second opinion. Discuss various treatment with medical professionals and do your own research to ensure a specific remedy is genuinely right for you.

The Divine:

If you’ve been on the path of spiritual growth and development, you’re about to experience an aha moment that will lead to a deeper understanding of yourself. That realization will inevitably lead to a reevaluation of your entire life and where you want to go next on your journey. Avoid making any hasty decisions. If you’re thinking of taking on a leadership position of any kind in your spiritual community, consider the long-term consequences of that decision.

The Bag:

If you’ve been thinking of starting your own business or starting a business with a partner or friend, now is an excellent time to get the ball rolling in that direction. It’s an exciting time but make sure you don’t forget to take care of all the details like hiring a lawyer and securing the necessary licenses. If you resist the urge to accept cheaper but questionable “hook ups” and other short cuts, then you increase your chances of success exponentially.

Affirmation:

“I have the strength, courage and determination to pursue my passions.”

Tayannah Lee McQuillar is a tarot reader and researcher of religion, esoterica, and mysticism. The bestselling and award-winning author of several books and divination decks, including The Hoodoo Tarot, Astrology for Mystics and The Sibyls Oraculum, Tayannah has been featured by NBC News, Cosmopolitan and several mind/body/spirit focused podcasts. She lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.