“Spill the tea.” “What’s the hot goss?” “Dish the dirt.” These are just some of the phrases we utter to a friend when we get together for dinner or drinks. When you share a common network of friends or acquaintances, you sometimes may find yourselves talking about them. Is it always considered gossip? Or is it just a conversation? And why does it feel so good – almost intoxicating – to speak of others? Evolution and behavioral experts have actually spent a lot of time researching the subject and have come up with some answers.

You’re not a bad person if you gossip. In fact, it’s part of your DNA as a person. It’s about how you do it that determines if it’s good or bad. Sometimes, talking about others even has a positive function in our lives. Here’s what we know about why humans gossip, and how to do it for the greater good.

What Is Gossip + Who Does It?

Gossip is the behavior of speaking about someone who is not present. It is not negative, positive or neutral in and of itself. It just means you’re talking about someone while they aren’t there. Based on a study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science, almost everybody gossips. And most gossip is typically of a neutral or even positive nature.