Vivica A. Fox isn’t here for Kanye West involving her in his latest presidential bid.

The actress and Cocktails With Queens co-host clapped back at Kanye for including a clip of her in a campaign video.

“Now dawling if you gonna use a clip featuring me it should be accurate! I was not happy with you 4 saying George Floyd wasn’t murdered, but THANKS 4 watching my @foxsoultv show #CocktailsWithQueens & know 2 Can Play that game,” Vivica tweeted on Nov. 25.

Vivica Fox And Kayne’s 2024 Presidential Campaign Video

Kanye announced his latest presidential bid on Nov. 25.

The campaign is the mogul’s second attempt at becoming the president of the United States and follows up on his 2020 run via the Birthday Party, with which he scored around 60,000 votes.

The Donda rapper’s presidential campaign comes amid several recent controversies attached to his name.

In addition to having White Lives Matter merchandise go down the runway at his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show, Kayne’s also received major backlash for voicing antisemitic opinions and saying George Floyd’s death was caused by fentanyl consumption and not police brutality.

Regarding the latter, Vivica’s commentary on an episode of Cocktails with Queens is what Kanye used in his campaign video, according to Complex.

“You got to cancel him. And I know we not trying to be in a cancel culture but we got to hit him in his pockets now. Because he, obviously, doesn’t care about the African-American culture,” said Vivica.

“Yo, Kanye. Eff you. And I mean that with everything inside of me,” the actress added.

While the mogul has since deleted the tweet with the campaign video from his account, it’s unclear whether it’s because of Vivica’s response.

