The Walmart gunman that took six employees lives left behind a note describing his reason for his murderous behavior. In an 11-paragraph note, Andre Bing, 31, reflected about his time working at Walmart and claimed he was harassed by employees. He labeled it a “Death note” in his phone and said the Walmart employees taunted him and even called him Jeffrey Dahmer, the cannibal-murderer who took the lives of 17 men in the 1990s.

“They laughed at me and said that I was like Jeffrey Dahmer … Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,” he wrote according to The New York Post. “I would have never killed anyone who entered my home.”

Bing said he didn’t kill one person because she had cancer like his deceased mother, the Washington Post noted.

In the note he also wrote:

My true intent was never to murder anyone believe it or not, I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you would get to know me. My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficit. I just wanted a wife that was equally yoked as I and obsessed over thought; however, I didn’t deserve a wife.

He ended the note with, “My God forgive me for what I’m going to do…”

The victims are: Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Randy Blevins, 70; and a 16-year-old boy and Tyneka Johnson, 22. They were all from Portsmouth, Virginia except Johnson who was from Chesapeake.

Four people were hospitalized after the shooting as well.

Andre Bing Wasn’t Easy To Work With, Employees Said

Bing, who had been working at the Walmart since 2010, died of a self-inflicted wound and was found in the break room where he targeted his victims.

A survivor of the shooting said that Bing was shooting wildly into the breakdown shortly after 10:00 p.m.

“The way he was acting — he was going hunting,” Jessica Wilczewski told The Associated Press. “The way he was looking at people’s faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out.”

According to ABC, Bing was described as hostile and difficult to work with.

Employee Donya Prioleau, who was in the break room, described him as condescending and having poor communication skills.

“He said a lot of disturbing things,” she told CNN. “We don’t know what made him do this,” she said. “None of us can understand why it happened.”

A former employee echoed those sentiments and described Bing as a loner.

“He was always saying the government was watching him,” former worker Shaundrayia Reese said. “He didn’t like social media and he kept black tape on his phone camera. Everyone always thought something was wrong with him.”

Walmart released a statement after the shooting saying that they are “thankful for the local first responders and will continue to work with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation.”