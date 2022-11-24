MadameNoire Featured Video

Source: Halfpoint/Getty

Who doesn’t enjoy some friendly rivalry, especially when it involves family members? The best thing about the holidays is playing games with your family. Having fun, joking around, and experiencing unforgettable moments. You can play a wide range of different games with your family, games that may be played using a cell phone, a deck of cards, or just your imagination.

Family-friendly games encourage time spent together and the sharing of special memories. So here is a list of games—some that you should already have on deck—the whole family will enjoy playing this holiday season.

1. Family Feud

Who doesn’t enjoy family feud? You only need a scorecard, two families (or groups of individuals), a buzzer, and a poster board with the questions and the answers written on it, for this at-home version. At the top of the poster board, write your question or topic.