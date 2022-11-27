MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany and Stormi have hope, Kimmi counts her blessings and Martell tried it. The theme for episode 11 of Love And Marriage Huntsville is “revisiting the past.” It’s cool to reminisce on the good old days, but reigniting old flames can result in disaster. Sometimes it’s best to burn those bridges to the ground, walk away and never look back.

Let’s talk about it.

A Journey Like No Other.

Kimmi starts breast cancer treatment which includes 16 rounds of chemotherapy, surgery to remove tumors and then radiation therapy. She also received some good news: her cat scan shows that the cancer has not spread to any other parts of her body. She expresses her gratitude for the outpouring of love and support she has received from family and friends. Kimmi says she is celebrating these “nuggets of sunshine” as she weathers this storm.

Mrs. Scott sits down with her family to discuss her treatment plan. She recently talked her aging parents into relocating to Huntsville so that she can take care of them. She says she didn’t realize that she would need them to care for her. It looks like Kimmi’s angels have been working on her behalf before she received a diagnosis. May they continue to lead her on her path to healing.

Friendship Is Not In The Cards

Melody, Tiffany and Stormi are shooting the breeze. Melody tells the girls that she spent some time with Destiny. The two women are visibly excited to hear the ex-besties speaking again. They both ask Melody if she intends on rekindling her friendship with Destiny. The mother of four says she has moved on from that friendship and she will not be circling the block.

Meanwhile Destiny is at home, conversing with her cousin Demi about her encounter with Melody. The MaDonni boss says too much has transpired for her to consider re-building a friendship with Melody.

Stormi and Tiffany may have meant well, but it’s not fair to pressure the Huntsville women to try to be friends again. While it was heartwarming to see the former friends having a nostalgic moment, only the two of them know the inner workings of their past relationship. It seems as if they both understand that their once tight-knit friendship has run its course and that’s okay.

Family Vacay

Melody takes a break from Huntsville to travel with her children to Destin, Florida for their annual family getaway. She invites Martell and his mother to tag along so the children can spend time with grandmother. When Martell arrives, he presents Melody with her favorite snack. She is impressed that he remembered her snack of choice—but he got the wrong flavor. Mel appreciates the gesture nonetheless. When the former Mrs. Holt orders food for the family, she asks for lemon pepper wings —Martell’s favorite. She also orders her ex’s favorite pizza. In turn, Martell is impressed that she remembered his favorite foods.

Later when she shows him around the house, he jokingly says “we aren’t sleeping in the same bed.” He flirts with his ex-wife but she shuts him down with the quickness—it was hard not to miss the smile in her eyes.

When their son mentions that he’s happy to see his mom and dad together Melody made it clear to him that they were not getting back together.

Martell says that he wants the children to be hopeful for a reconciliation because he is hopeful. He says “we don’t know what God has in store.” Maybe he should’ve been thinking about God when he was out and about in Huntsville, impregnating another woman when he was married to Melody.

Love And Marriage Huntsville airs on Saturdays at 8PM EST on the OWN network.

