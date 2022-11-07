MadameNoire Featured Video

Stormi plans a peace party, Martell second guesses himself and Kimmy makes a harrowing discovery. This episode of Love And Marriage Huntsville was reminiscent of the good old days of season 1. Back then, foes could co-exist in the same space without incident. Conflict was minimal —and when a hiccup did happen, the police weren’t involved. What a time. One thing we have learned from this bunch is that drama is always looming on the horizon. Let’s talk about episode 9.

Basketball And Brother Talk

Stormi’s husband Courtney invites the guys out for a friendly game of hoops. He tells them about Stormi’s plans to bring their feuding wives together to hash out their differences. Martell advises him to hire security. Let Courtney tell it, the women don’t know how to “forgive and forget like men do.” Delusion is a hell of a drug on Love & Marriage Huntsville.

The bros discuss their respective business plans. Courtney expresses his interest in selling commercial real estate and Marsau offers to mentor him. We love to see Black men making big money moves. Maurice announces that he has started the first black title company in Huntsville. It’s bizarre to hear him take full credit for his wife’s business idea but okay. Martel tells the guys about his upcoming vacation with Melody and the children. The Scott brothers think this is a bad idea because it will give the children false hope of their parents getting back together. They go on to talk about how their parents’ on again-off again exchange affected them as children. Martell disagrees. He believes it will be good for his children to see their parents getting along. There is no one-size-fits-all manual for co-parenting. When it comes to the Holts’ parenting choices, the Scott brothers should probably sit this one out.

“Can We All Just Get Along?” ~Rodney King

Melody and Stormi take a trip to a metaphysical store to pick up some crystals. Melody is in search of an obsidian to protect her from some of her cast mates bad vibes. Stormi has another suggestion. She proposes all the ladies get together for an evening of meditation, chakra aligning and forgiveness. Melody doesn’t see the point, especially since she has tried to resolve her issues with Tisha and Destiny in the past. But Stormi convinces her to give it one more try. Melody gives in for the sake of a Love & Marriage Huntsville reconciliation.

The Peace Party

The Huntsville ladies meet at Stormi’s house for an evening of peace. Destiny raises some eyebrows when she arrives with her cousin in tow. Stormi gives the uninvited guest a backhanded “welcome,” then repeatedly mentions she didn’t know Destiny was bringing a guest.

The women sit on pillows around a low Moroccan style table while lighting bundles of sage. The host instructs her guests to recite an affirmation. As Melody is sharing her affirmation, Destiny starts having a “coughing fit” while Tisha snickers childishly. Apparently these two forgot the theme of this party and that they were no longer in high school. While fighting back tears, Kimmi affirms: “I can overcome anything.” The ladies are surprised to see the usually stoic Kimmy in this emotional state. She declines to give anymore details for her melancholy mood but the ladies are empathic nonetheless.

Stormi suggests they play a game called “What we think, what we felt and what we meant.” As Tiffany stated, this does not seem like a good “game” choice for a peace party. But this didn’t stop Stormi from asking Tiffany to discuss the misunderstanding she had with Destiny in a previous season. The two had an argument when Tiffany mentioned seeing Destiny’s estranged husband with another woman. As Tiffany is speaking, the MaDonni store owner looks her up and down and states that she is “from Detroit. ” Destiny has had beef with almost every woman on this show, yet we’ve never heard her rep her set in this way—interesting. After Kimmi chimes in to mediate the conversation, the two women come to a resolve. But it doesn’t seem like they will be besties anytime soon. Destiny refuses to participate when Stormi asks her to state her grievances with Melody. Leticia also passes. But Melody takes this opportunity to address Destiny. We will hear more of that conversation in the next episode of Love & Marriage Huntsville

Kimmi

Love & Marriage Huntsville just got real. Kimmy finds lumps in her breast and under her arm and immediately contacts her doctor. While she awaits the results of her mammogram, she fears the worst. The terrified mother says she is trying to be strong for her family. Maurice tells her that she does not have to be strong right now. Instead she should be leaning on her family for support. Kimmi expresses her trepidation with continuing to film during this vulnerable time in her life, but she hopes that she can help someone by sharing this experience. Kimmi doesn’t owe us anything but by sharing her story, she has already emphasized the importance of self examinations and advocating for yourself, especially since Black women are likely to experience a delay in treatment after a breast cancer diagnosis. We are still unsure of Kimmi’s status at this time but we offer our deepest regards, well wishes and support. In solidarity.

Love and Marriage Huntsville returns to The OWN network onSaturday, Oct 12 at 8pm EST.

