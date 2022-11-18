MadameNoire Featured Video

Quinta Brunson opened up about her relationship with her husband during a new interview with Oprah Winfrey. During their chat, the Abbott Elementary star said she has never had to “dim” her light with her husband, Kevin Jay Anik. She said in other relationships partners have tried to do that until they realized that there’s no dimming her.

“To be 100% fully me requires a lot of stuff that a lot of men do not have time for,” she said in a snippet of the interview.

The Emmy-winning star said she can be her authentic self with her husband, which makes their relationship even stronger.

“My husband, that’s what I mean by him being the biggest support, that there is no need to dim me at all,” she continued. “That allows me to love him fully and be the person that I want to be, and am meant to be.”

Brunson added that that last place she wants to feel dimmed is in her own house.

“That’s my sanctuary. I just won’t. I won’t have it,” she added. “I’d just be single, so I’m fortunate to find a partner who I still feel I can be my full self with.”

Quinta Brunson Is Tight-lipped About Her Marriage

Quinta Brunson doesn’t speak on her relationship much. She has never shared a photo with him on social media and it’s rare that he well appear on a red carpet with her.

She didn’t confirm that she was married until her acceptance speech at this year’s Emmy Awards.

In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins … my wonderful husband because he’s the most supportive man I’ve ever known and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot.

Brunson and Anik got engaged in September 2020. She revealed the news in a post showing off her diamond ring. She simply captioned the post, “More good news.”

OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary will air on OWN on Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.