The U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has ruled against Mariah Carey being the “Queen of Christmas.”

The news follows up on requests Carey filed last year to trademark the phrases “Queen of Christmas,” “Princess Christmas” and “QOC.”

A press release shared on Nov. 15 revealed the Grammy winner’s attempt to gain exclusive rights to the phrases was rejected in relation to a formally filed opposition by Elizabeth Chan, “the world’s only full-time Christmas music recording artist.”

Chan argued that she and other musicians have had and will continue to have associations with the “Queen of Christmas” title.

“Christmas is a season of giving, not the season of taking,” stated Chan. “And it is wrong for an individual to attempt to own and monopolize a nickname like ‘Queen of Christmas’ for the purposes of abject materialism.”

“As an independent artist and small business owner, my life’s work is to bring people together for the holiday season, which is how I came to be called the ‘Queen of Christmas.’ I wear that title as a badge of honor and with full knowledge that it will be – and should be – bestowed on others in the future,” she continued.

Louis Tompros of the law firm WilmerHale, Chan’s attorney, also commented on Mariah Carey’s legal loss.

“This was a classic case of trademark bullying,” the attorney claimed.

Mariah Carey And The “Queen of Christmas” Dispute

The press release highlighted that Carey attempted to register the “Queen of Christmas” trademark for future use “on products ranging from music, to perfume, to sunglasses, to coconut milk.”

Tompros said now nobody can exclusively or permanently claim the “Queen of Christmas” title, per the board’s new ruling.

Despite the loss, it’s safe to say Carey will remain the Queen of Christmas in many hearts thanks to her many Christmas songs and over-the-top holiday spirit — both of which usually dominate the season.

Her Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” charts during the holiday season and has reportedly earned her more than $60 million in royalties, according to HipHopWired.

