MadameNoire Featured Video

The queen of Christmas Mariah Carey was hit with a lawsuit last week, by a songwriter who alleges he co-wrote a track called “All I Want for Christmas Is You” five years before Carey dropped her 1994 classic of the same name.

Artist Andy Stone filed the lawsuit on June 3 in New Orleans, requesting $20 million in damages. Stone named Carey, co-writer of the 1994 single Walter “Baby Love” Afanasieff and Sony Music Entertainment in the lawsuit.

Stone is suing for copyright infringement, misappropriation and several other claims, CNN reports.

The New Orleans songwriter and performer says his country-pop band Vince Vance & the Valiants recorded and released their version of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in Nashville in 1989.

Stone’s lawsuit outlines that the band’s version of the holiday time classic has a music video, spent time on the Billboard charts in 1993 and received “extensive airplay.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Carey and the other defendants exploited his “popularity and unique style.” However, the two Christmas songs are quite different in their lyrics and melodies.

Additionally, the songwriter claims no one ever asked his permission to use the song’s title, according to TMZ.

Carey’s fans will recall that the Grammy winner’s single — one of her most well-known — appeared on her 1994 album Merry Christmas.

Her hit song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third time last December.

“To have another Billboard Hot 100 with a song that means so much to me. I literally don’t know what to say,” Carey said in a celebratory voice message to her fans. “I’m just so thankful. I really am thankful to all of you.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Mariah Carey Says Troubled Childhood Is The Reason She Goes All Out For Christmas”

Listen to both songs below.

Play

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Word On The Street Is Mariah Carey Copped A $5.65 Million Home In Atlanta”