Former Empire star Bryshere Gray is behind bars yet again for allegedly putting his hands on a woman.

An unidentified woman called police and said Gray was getting verbally and physically aggressive with her. According to TMZ, the woman accused Gray of throwing a box of food at her, pulling her hair and shouting at her. The woman told Maricopa, Arizona police that “his behavior was escalating and she was concerned for her safety.”

This incident is a violation of his probation so a warrant was issued for his arrest. Gray is currently still sitting in jail, TMZ noted. His name doesn’t appear when entered in the inmate search.

Bryshere Gray Has Been Accused Of Domestic Violence In The Past

Gray has had run-ins with the police due to conflicts with women. In July 2020, he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault-strangulation, assault and disorderly conduct, FOX reported. This occurred after his wife flagged someone down and told them Gray had been assaulting her in their home for hours.

“The woman had flagged down a citizen for help moments earlier at another nearby gas station stating that she had been assaulted at her Goodyear home for the last several hours by her husband. The citizen then drove the victim to the Circle K and called 911,” read a police report. “The victim told police her husband was Bryshere Gray, an actor on the TV series Empire.”

Gray later pled guilty to felony aggravated assault. He served 10 days in county jail and was sentenced to three years probation. He also had to pay restitution and attend domestic violence offender classes, TMZ reported, and was mandated to contact his probation officer within 72 hours of being contacted by law enforcement. Gray neglected to do so when the woman called the police on him last week therefore, he violated his probation.