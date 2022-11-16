MadameNoire Featured Video

A Keyshia Cole biopic is reportedly on its way to our TV screens.

The Grammy-nominated Oakland native is getting a Lifetime movie made about her life story, according to The Jasmine Brand.

Sources that informed the outlet revealed Lifetime is in pre-production for the biopic — and filming will start before the year’s end.

Keyshia Cole On Her Biopic

In an interview back in March, the singer said the timing for her biopic was right this time around.

“There’s so much that I still want to do,” Cole mused. “I want to do this movie on my life. It has been brought up [but] there were certain things I didn’t like, so we just didn’t do it.

“Now, that’s going to happen,” she said on the project finally moving forward.

Cole started off singing background vocals for MC Hammer before landing her own record deal.

Her debut studio album, The Way It Is, dropped in 2005 and included the hits “Love,” “I Changed My Mind,” “I Should’ve Cheated,” and more.

The musician’s BET reality show named after the album ran from 2006-2008 and scored stellar ratings for the network.

Despite cranking out countless hits and six total albums, in 2021 Cole announced her plans to retire from the music industry.

The mother of two has one more album on the way and confirmed it’ll be her last.

“For a second, I told myself I just [wasn’t] going to do music anymore,” shared Cole, whose mother, Frankie Lons, and father, Leon Cole Jr., passed within months of each other late last year.

“But that was before my mom passed and then a lot more happened,” Cole explained to Essence. “I had already signed my deal that I have in place, so I have to fulfill that obligation. But not only that, after my mother passed it put a bunch of other things into perspective for me. So I decided to finish my obligation, to release this last album—the last one I plan to put out.”