A few months after her mother’s passing, Keyshia Cole is now mourning the death of her adoptive father. According to a social media post from her adoptive mother Dr. Yvonne Cole, Leon Cole Jr. has passed away after battling COVID-19.

With a heart of sadness and sincere condolences, we solicit your prayers for Dr. Yvonne Cole and the Cole family in the passing of Mr. Leon Cole, Jr. You are welcome to leave your prayers and any heart warming messages as they deal with the passing of Mr. Leon Cole Jr, due to COVID 19 complications. We appreciate the support for our family from around the world.

In a Facebook post from earlier in November, Dr. Cole shared that her husband was in the intensive care unit.

“Mr. Cole is currently experiencing several health challenges due to COVID-19,” she shared. “He’s in the ICU. We ask that you send your support, love, well wishes and prayers of comfort and healing to Mr. Cole and his loved ones at this time.”

The “Heaven Sent” singer confirmed the news as well when a fan sent her condolences via Twitter.