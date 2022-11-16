MadameNoire Featured Video

Over the past weekend, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a box office success. If you haven’t seen the movie, we stress that you absolutely must.

It took some time for the Wakanda Forever sequel to hit theaters because of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death and the difficulties with COVID-19. However, the movie has reportedly made up to $180 million so far. One of the biggest box office slumps ever is over thanks to this film which also confirms Marvel Studios—owned by Disney—as Hollywood’s preeminent blockbuster developer.

According to CNN, the movie has made $330 worldwide, which is insane. In 2018, the first film in the series, Black Panther, made $680 million worldwide after selling $202 million worth of tickets in the United States during its opening weekend.

This is not a surprise, though, as this is a Marvel movie for everyone. This movie features a wide population and portrays various cultures. This past weekend, a plethora of Black and Latino moviegoers descended upon theaters in anticipation of this magnificent picture. The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is primarily Black with several Hispanic actors/actresses. This is extremely significant given that they were the key demographics contributing to the first movie’s success.

However, we must not overlook the talented cast that comes with it, including Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta and Letitia Wright. The film received largely favorable reviews, scoring 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, while moviegoers gave it an “A” on CinemaScore.

The actors’ moving performances are screaming for Oscar nominations. Now let’s get into the movie’s director, Ryan Coogler, who now currently owns the record for the biggest November opening and the second-highest 2022 opening. Congratulations to him, for achieving such a wonderful honor.

The movie is helping Disney as it is heavily inclined to obtaining even more success (perhaps some awards, too). There is some buzz over whether Disney’s upcoming film, Avatar: The Way of Water, can compete with Black Panther’s phenomenal box office success. Only time will tell. But as you are all aware, we’re rooting for everyone Black.

