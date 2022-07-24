MadameNoire Featured Video

After nearly four years of anticipation, Marvel has finally revealed the trailer for Black Panther, Wakanda Forever, the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s blockbuster smash featuring the late great Chadwick Boseman. It looks like fans are in for a treat too!

Play

Most of the original cast will be returning to the sequel, including Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Letitia Wright. While King T’Challah may be gone, his legacy certainly isn’t forgotten. Filled with grief and sorrow, T’Challa’s surviving family members must do everything to “protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death,” according to the film’s synposis.

“I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?”

A few action-packed fighting scenes whizz across the exciting trailer shortly before Tenoch Huerta debuts as Namor, the king of a hidden undersea nation, in the film. All hope isn’t lost, however, for T’Challa’s family. Amid the grief, it looks like one character will welcome a new baby in the forthcoming movie, and towards the end of the trailer, a new hero with shiny golden claws emerges.

Other notable stars set to appear in the new film include I May Destroy You‘s Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Chadwick Boseman’s role will not be recast

Marvel President Kevin Feige told Variety in June 2021 that producing the highly anticipated sequel was “very emotional without” Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

“But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans,” Feige said during a Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles. “We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

The Marvel Universe head honcho also said that Boseman’s iconic role as T’Challa would not be recast out of respect to his legacy. Instead, the upcoming film “will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film,” Disney shared on Twitter in December 2020.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will officially hit theatres on Nov. 11, 2022. Will you be watching?

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken For Bank Robber In Atlanta And He’s Furious About It