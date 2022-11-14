MadameNoire Featured Video

Marsau fires his therapist, Tisha has an unconventional party, Destiny makes a 180-degree turn and Kimmi receives devastating news. Love And Marriage Huntsville episode 10was full of twists, turns and tender moments that tugged at our heartstrings in every way. We are reminded that despite all the foolishness that goes down in Huntsville, folks genuinely love each other—and we love to see it.

Destiny and Melody

The episode picks up from where it left off last in episode 9. Melody addresses Destiny about the argument they had at the MaDonni event when Destiny accused Melody of not speaking to her. After the other ladies confirm that Melody did say hello upon entering the soiree, Stormi asks if Destiny can make amends with her former friend. The answer is an emphatic no. Melody agrees. She says that people should normalize friends not speaking anymore and stop trying to save friendships that don’t need to be saved. Destiny concurs and the friends-turned-enemies toast to not fucking with one another.

Later on, while Destiny is in the middle of a photoshoot, Melody Holt walks in the room. Just as we think all hell is about to break loose, the two exchange an embrace. Wait what? Melody compliments Destiny’s sexy bright yellow dress. The two exchange playful banter as Melody helps to direct the photo shoot. The former friends sit down to talk. They have different versions of why the friendship fizzled out. Melody says she no longer wants to discuss the past. Destiny responded with: “You love me don’t you?”

This is when we get a heartwarming video montage of when the ladies were on better terms. Melody admitted that she does love Destiny but she wasn’t interested in rekindling a friendship. But the ex-besties agreed that they can be cordial to one another. These two are confusing as hell, but it’s clear that they miss the hell out of one another.

Latisha and Marsau

Marsau breaks out the charcuterie board and cracks open a bottle of champagne to surprise his wife with a living room picnic. He says he wants to show her that he is trying to be a better husband. According to Marsau, there are no issues in their marriage but since his wife “thinks” there is a problem, he set up this romantic night at home to show her he is listening. Tisha is grateful and she asks him if the couple’s retreat helped him to come to this realization. Marsau doesn’t credit the couple’s retreat and he goes on to say that he doesn’t like Dr. Francis’ counseling style. He says the good doctor was “too hard” on the Whitlows.

Marceau was laughing the loudest when Dr. Francis put the Whitlows in the hot seat. Mr. Scott seemed to take great joy in Louis’ discomfort. He also never stepped in to defend his friend. The delusional husband tells his wife that he will “possibly consider” counseling if she can find someone who can relate to him better. So Leticia has to do the labor of finding a new therapist and he can’t even commit to a session? Okay then.

Tisha changes the subject. She reminds her husband that their daughters are reaching puberty, and she wants to have a “period party” to celebrate, educate and remove negative stigma that is associated with menstruation. Marsau is completely uncomfortable with the thought of his daughters’ biological evolution and wants no parts of this party.

The Period Party

Leticia invites Shanicia Boswell to facilitate the event. They also invite an OB/GYN and a nutritionist to explain the changes that will occur in their bodies and how to navigate them. Other guests included teenaged twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett, who created a nonprofit organization to help fight period poverty. This is the “birds and bees” talk all black girls deserve.







Kimmi

Maurice drives Kimmi to the hospital for her biopsy appointment. As she explains the procedure to her husband, the sadness can be heard in her voice. Although she admits to being nervous, she says she will remain positive. Maurice says a prayer for his beautiful wife before walking into the hospital. Results will be ready anywhere from 24 hours to a week. Regardless of how long or short the wait, it will probably feel like an eternity to Kimmi.

Kimmi comes to the girls’ period party but she does not go inside. Instead she calls LeTisha outside to explain why she can’t stay. We learn the results of the biopsy. Kimmi has been diagnosed with stage 2, triple negative breast cancer. Although she is devastated about her diagnosis Kimmi is keeping a positive outlook. Thanks to early detection, her prognosis is good and Sis is ready to face this monster head on. MADAMENOIRE sends Kimmi all the love and good juju as she embarks on this journey to healing. You got this, Sis.

Love And Marriage Huntsville episode 11 airs on Saturdays at 8PM EST on the OWN network.



