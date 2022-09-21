MadameNoire Featured Video

Michelle Obama is gearing up to discuss her latest book with readers in six special U.S. cities. The former First Lady announced on Sept. 21 that “The Light We Carry” tour kicks off this fall.

Beginning in Washington D.C. on Nov. 15, the tour will expand to Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco before it concludes in Los Angeles on Dec. 13.

Readers interested in securing tickets for the tour early can register as a Verified Fan and order presale from Sept. 26-28.

“Anyone who pre-registered will be able to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis,” and “remaining tickets will be made available to the general public on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. local time,” PEOPLE details.

The announcement of Obama’s book tour comes weeks after she and her husband Barack Obama, the 44th President, returned to the White House to unveil their official portraits.

“This book means so much to me — it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty,” Obama expressed in a press release. “On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

Titled The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Obama’s newest offering promises to offer readers “a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress.”

If you’re interested, read more about what to expect from the book via the publisher, Penguin Random House.

See “The Light We Carry” book tour dates down below.

Nov. 15: Warner Theatre, Washington D.C.

Nov. 18: The Met, Philadelphia

Dec. 3: Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Dec. 5: Chicago Theatre, Chicago

Dec. 10: The Masonic, San Francisco

Dec. 13: YouTube Theater, Los Angeles

