MadameNoire Featured Video

Erykah Badu feels menopause is a marker of all the wisdom and growth she’s acquired, despite its symptoms leaving her hot and moody.

The 51-year-old talent took to Instagram earlier this week to share her perspective on “the change” and discuss how menopause has been treating her.

“Let’s talk about the flowering of menopause,” the musician wrote. “Blessed with the time when A QUEEN truly TAKES HER THROWN (throne).

“Oh it can be a lonely place if we aren’t careful. Get your nutrients (mind , body & soul). Share your feelings and thoughts with people who love you,” Badu added. “I miss the thought of having lil babies in my belly and periods and womb stuff like that. BUT I AM NOW ABLE TO SHARE MY WISDOM AND JOYFULLY GROW INTO THE GLITTER DRIPPING PHOENIX CREATED THRU THE FIRE 🔥.”

“In other words… B–ch it’s hot. Don’t talk to me. lol ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the singer said. “@hippiechiklifestyle on the camera and face … mood swings by badu 🐲🐉🐲🐉🐲🐉🐲#moodswingsbelike.”

RELATED CONTENT: “The Great Pause: Menopause Introduces Women To Far More Than Hot Flashes”

Other famous celebrities chimed in with their thoughts about Badu’s post and navigating menopause in the “On & On” singer’s comments.

A clearly amused MC Lyte commented with a series of laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, DJ Spinderella said, “Balance them hormones and you’ll be fine 😍.”

“Breath. Taken,” Kim Fields complimented. “Sis, I have know you forever yet you never cease to stun me with your powerful beauty. So relevant, so consistent and frfr true to you. Inspiration rec’d. As always.”

Deeper in the comments, Naomi Campbell added, “Spot on queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and Jill Scott said, “Hot sh*t. New age fit.”

Earlier this year, Badu celebrated the 25th Anniversary of her breakout and beloved album Baduizm.

Read more on that below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Erykah Badu Drops Limited Edition’ Underwater P*ssy’ Incense To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of ‘Baduizm'”