Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, took to Twitter to clapback at Drake for name-dropping his wife and calling him a “groupie.”

The track at the center of the drama, “Middle of the Ocean,” is off Drake’s new collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss.

Drake raps, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/ He claim we don’t got a problem but/ No, boo, it is, like you comin’ for sushi/ We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki.”

Dating rumors about Williams and Drake swirled in the 2010s, but the recent shots fired at the tennis champion and her husband were seemingly unprovoked.

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” Ohanian tweeted on Nov. 4.

“It’s cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa,” Ohanian added elsewhere in his tweet thread. “It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater. And in 776, I found partners + team who do the same.”

Ohanian founded venture capitalist firm, 776, in 2020 to support those “changing the world.”

In addition to his work there, the mogul is also a tech giant — having co-founded Reddit — and is an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

As MADAMENOIRE reported earlier today — the day of Her Loss’ release — Drake also ruffled a lot of feathers with what many think wass a distasteful reference to Megan Thee Stallion allegedly being shot by Tory Lanez on the song “Circo Loco.”

