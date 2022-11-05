MadameNoire Featured Video

Xscape has had their ups and downs but was able to reconcile and be back in the public eye. While a three-woman version of the group minus Kandi Burruss was formed, Xscape3 , all four of them still do gigs together. But now another member has decided to not work with the group. LaTocha Scott will not be on the group’s upcoming tour.

According to TMZ, Scott’s husband who is also her manager, Rocky Bivens, had conflict with the tour’s promoter. When Scott asked her group members to use another promoter, they declined. This led to her backing out of the tour altogether. Promos for the tour only show Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Tamika Scott.

The R&B Music Experience tour kicks off on Nov. 19 in Birmingham, Alabama. There will be shows in Atlanta, Los Angeles before the tour wraps up in Tampa on Dec. 17.

Scott is not the first one to put distance between her and the group, Burruss, who doesn’t have any legal rights to the group’s name, won’t record new music with them. She told MADAMENOIRE that she didn’t want to “mess with the group’s legacy” but potentially releasing a project that doesn’t do well.

“We’re just four different women with four different creative ideas that I don’t feel like we see eye to eye creatively on what the music should be, and I would hate for us to not put out something that is as good. I just feel like it kind of tarnishes things.”

Xscape To Receive Lady Of Soul Honor At 2022 Soul Train Music Awards

Despite the tension in the group, they will all come together to accept the Lady of Soul honor at this year’s Soul Train Awards.

“Xscape is one of the most notable R&B supergroups of all time,” Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming & music strategy, said according to Billboard. “Their powerful vocal harmonies laid the foundation for ‘90s R&B and some of today’s chart-topping hits. Their sound is undeniably unique and masterful. We look forward to honoring these multi-talented artists collectively on R&B’s biggest stage, Soul Train Awards.”

The 2022 Soul Train Awards will air on Nov. 27, 2022 on BET at 8:00 p.m. EST.