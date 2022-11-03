MadameNoire Featured Video

Many longtime Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Phaedra Parks is full of surprises.

The former housewife’s latest wild card comes from clips of her celebrating her birthday at Bar One Miami.

Since Phaedra’s had her fair share of squabbles with the nightclub’s owner, RHOA alum Peter Thomas, fans were surprised to see the two having a good time together in honor of Phaedra’s 49th trip around the sun.

Peter posted a photo and clips from when he and Phaedra linked up on his social media.

“You never know when life is going to throw you a knuckleball — here it is. Love life one day at a time @phaedraparks, have a great birthday weekend, I got you @baronemiamibeach,” he captioned the post.

As the two pose together for one of the clips, Phaedra makes them smile and laugh when she says, “Peter still ain’t sh*t! You know he hates me, but he loves me!”

“I might be his second wife — or third? How many wives you had?” she asked him jokingly.

In another clip Peter shared, Phaedra showed off that she can still rock her body while dropping it down low.

The Ultimate Girls Trip star rocked big red hair and an all-black outfit consisting of an open leather jacket revealing her revealing top and silver pasties.

The mother of two matched the look with leather pants, a black Chanel bag and silver cross earrings.

Since Phaedra still holds a reputation for being one of the shadiest in Housewives’ history, and Peter for being one of the franchise’s messiest husbands, the lighthearted interaction of the RHOA alums is an unexpected twist.

Peter was previously married to former RHOA housewife Cynthia Bailey, who starred on the show with Phaedra for several seasons.

During that time, Phaedra and Peter exchanged petty digs, like her often referring to him as “Uncle Ben” and him calling her out for her shadiness.

Peter was also quite vocal about Phaedra’s relationship with her ex-husband Apollo Nida when the latter was sent to prison in 2014.

In a 2017 interview, Peter said he and Phaedra had started off on the wrong foot.

“I think she’s the kind of person to throw the rock and hide her hands,” he said on Jules Uncut. “I’m like, this chick is messy as hell. She would throw the rock, hide her hands, and then push Porsha [Williams] to go do her dirty work. That s–t is crazy.”

Regardless of the past, it seems the two have made amends.

