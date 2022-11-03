MadameNoire Featured Video

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s iconic year includes her strutting her stuff as a lingerie model in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show.

The Abbott Elementary star confirmed she’s one of the celebrities in the fourth volume of the lingerie show during a recent guest appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“I got a call from Rihanna. Yes, Riri,” explained Ralph. “It’s through her, to the people, to you. It’s basically, ‘Ask her if she’d walk in the Savage show.”

“And trust me, this is no Victoria’s Secret fashion show, baby,” the actress mused. “This is something on a different level. When I saw the choreography and I saw her vision that she had, walking through the mountains and all, I was like, alrighty then. This is special.”

“She has the most incredible team, they’re very knowledgeable,” Ralph separately told Entertainment Tonight of Rihanna and the latter’s employees. “You know, I always say that the vibe starts from the very top, so they really work very hard to be accommodating and just into you.”

“They made sure my lingerie was just nip tucked in all the right and perfect places and I was like magic,” the Emmy-award winner noted.

Savage X Fenty: Vol. 4 will also feature Taraji P. Henson, Damson Idris, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, and more.

Burna Boy, Don Toliver, Maxwell, and Anitta are all slated to perform.

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s inclusion in the S avage X Fenty show comes as no surprise since the actress reflected on going viral for kicking off 2021’s “hot girl summer” with a clip of herself in a bikini.

“First of all, I had absolutely no idea that anybody would be paying that much attention to it,” she told MADAMENOIRE exclusively, speaking about the video. “I was literally thinking — I was looking at myself in the mirror in the bikini thinking to myself, ‘I look good. I really look good. I don’t know how much longer I will look this good.'”

“The next thing I thought was Naomi Campbell — what would Naomi Campbell do with a walk around the tub in a bikini?” Ralph recalled. “And it all just came together. It was literally just one shot. I did not know over a million people would find it interesting. I did not know that I was the kick-off to hot girl summer [laughs], I had no idea.”

Catch Ralph in the Savage X Fenty show’s fourth volume on Nov. 9 via Amazon Prime Video.

