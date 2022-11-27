MadameNoire Featured Video

Quitting alcohol for even a short period of time can leave your body and mind feeling better. And, taking a break from libations gives you a chance to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol. If you want to get back into drinking, there doesn’t need to be shame around it. The important thing is to have a healthy relationship with the substance and be cognizant of what place alcohol holds in your life.

According to Gallup, 60 percent of American adults drink alcohol. But do they all have a healthy relationship with it? Determining that is slightly more difficult than taking a simple poll. Every person’s relationship to alcohol is personal. What we do know is that an extensive study published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence showed that drinking alone is a strong indicator of future alcohol problems. That is just one sign of an unhealthy relationship with alcohol. Misuse of alcohol doesn’t have to turn into alcoholism. But it is important to keep your eyes open and remain aware of why and when you drink. Here are signs you might be drinking alcohol for the wrong reasons.

You Drink To Self-Soothe

While one drink can serve as a nice way to unwind after a long day, alcohol shouldn’t be used as a form of self-soothing during difficult times. This can lead to dependency. Instead, look for alcohol-free ways to alleviate stress or work through tough emotions such as meditation, journaling, speaking to a friend or even speaking to a professional. Because unpleasant emotions and experiences will always be a part of life, it isn’t sustainable to lean on alcohol to get through these.