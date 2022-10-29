MadameNoire Featured Video

Why Did I Get Married? and Why Did I Get Married Too? are some of Tyler Perry’s most beloved films. Recently, the Atlanta-bred filmmaker said that this could turn into a trilogy under one condition.

“If Janet [Jackson] and Jill Scott say ‘yes,’ there may be a Why Did I Get Married Again?” Perry told Entertainment Tonight. “So, waiting for them to say it. Waiting for the word.”

When Jill Scott heard about this, she responded via Twitter. It seemed that she didn’t know that Perry was waiting on a reply from her.

“@tylerperry , @MichaelJaiWhite @LammanRucker @tashasmith4real @richjonesactor and Sharon Leal already said yes??,” she tweeted. “ I just got a text message yesterday. Hey @JanetJackson did you get a text message?”

Why Did I Get Married? was released in 2007 while Why Did I Get Married Too? was released in 2010.

Tyler Perry May Receive An Oscars Nomination

Perry’s film, A Jazzman’s Blues, may get a nomination at next year’s Academy Awards, a first for Perry.

He told ET that that he was sitting on that film for almost 30 years.

“Honestly, it’s something that I had in my back pocket for 27 years. So I just waiting for the right time to do it,” he said. “I always knew it was there through all the complaints, critics and everything, I knew it was always there. So, to have people recognize it and see it as something different for me, I appreciate that.”

Even though he is grateful for the nomination, awards don’t validate him. He added that he hopes that others who were involved in the film get recognized as well.

“But more than anything, Ruth B, the song ‘Paper Airplanes,’ the performances by Joshua [Boone] and Solea [Pfeiffer], Amirah [Vann] and Austin [Scott] those guys, man. If something happens where they’re recognized in any way, that would be amazing,” he continued.”If not, I understand, but if they are it would be amazing because they are phenomenal.”