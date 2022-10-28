MadameNoire Featured Video

Monica is finally setting the record straight about those pesky Kodak Black dating rumors.

Earlier this week, the R&B icon sent the internet into a panic when she posted a series of photos of herself out and about with the controversial Florida rapper. One pic captured her and the “Walk” rapper schmoozing alongside one another as she held up a brand-new bag that the 25-year-old recently purchased her.

Monica and Kodak Black sparked dating rumors earlier this week

Some fans were under the impression that the pair were dating after the “So Gone” hitmaker teased a photo of herself out on a date with a mysterious mystery man. “On a date, kinda nervous,” she captioned the cryptic photo.

Monica sets the record straight

Well, Monica may be single and ready to mingle, but Kodak Black is definitely not on her dating list.

On Oct. 27, the 42-year-old star took to Twitter to set the record straight about the rumor.

“Bill & Shimmy My Heart,” she tweeted, referencing her close friendship with Kodak and rising Florida rapper L.O.E. Shimmy.

“They know they can trust me with whatever & never have to doubt me!! Not every relationship is about messing or dating! I hang with their moms because I’m their age! LOL. I’m gonna FOREVER love support & encourage them! They don’t play about me.”

Well, there you have it, folks. Nothing to see here. Although, we got to admit. Even we raised a few eyebrows when Kodak surprised the singer with flowers onstage at her concert earlier this month.

Some fans were utterly relieved after Monica cleared the air about the romance chatter.

“I honestly never thought they were dating. It just ain’t make sense, ” wrote one fan on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page. While another person commented: “Exactly cause we all know she waiting on her man to come home.”

Monica still appears to be head over heels for her first love, C-Murder, who is currently serving a life sentence in jail for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 16-year-old, according to NME. The pair dated for over a decade before he was incarcerated.

But the question still remains, if Monica wasn’t on a date with Kodak Black, then who was the lucky man in that cryptic photo she sent out earlier this week? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

