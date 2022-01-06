MadameNoire Featured Video

Monica shows time and time again that she is not the one or the two to be trolled on social media. After someone on Instagram called her a h**, the Atlanta-born songstress had no problem gracefully clapping back via her Instagram story. Goonica proceeded to upload a risque picture of the woman from her page and calling for her followers to give the woman the attention she clearly desires.

“This young lady called me a h** tonight …. Now I could chose a massive amount of violence, but judging by this picture she’s attention deprived!,” she wrote in her Instagram story. “I want you all to send her love and uplifting words! @_pose.bxtch I’m wishing the best for you! May all your relationships last, be loving & grow you in great ways! “YDMFKM!!! Decode that!”

Initially, the woman responded by changing her bio on her page to say: “Come On In, I Know Monica SENT You. Have a seat? #MonicaIsStillAHoe.” She has since deleted it.

Monica obviously had time to address those with less than flattering things to say in her comments because the read didn’t stop there. Another follower felt the need to point out that Monica had the “same cracks in her lips in the same spot” and said “But I love you Mo!!” To that, Monica responded, “I love your slow a** too boo! It’s a scar from a dental accident when I was a child! Hence the reason it’s there from 18 and still there now at 41.”

After also posting this in her Instagram story as well, the “Love All Over Me” singer said she used to be so insecure about the scars that she wore a bandana over her face. She went on to encourage people to stop pointing out people’s flaws with no purpose.

“But to our sisters, stop pointing out each other’s flaws! It says more about YOU than it does the woman you’re talking about!”