Monica and Kodak Black have been getting quite cozy with each other. Over the past week, they been smiling ear to ear in videos, doing Tik Toks and taking photos together. The internet is a bit confused about how this friendship came about.

In one video, Kodak Black along with Loe Shimmy came out to the stage during Monica’s performance in Miami and gifted her roses. They were also seen riding together having a jam session to Daniel Caesar’s “Get You.” Monica also posted photos with the “Super Gremlin” rapper and his mother, Marcelene Octave.

“I’m Forever With who’s With Me… That’s on My Life… Love You @kodakblack & My Z Queen Momma Fee Fee…. 🔒 In 4L,” she captioned the slideshow.

The Streets Are Talking About This Friendship We Didn’t Know About

Monica and Kodak Black’s posts have definitely turned heads. While some were shocked and felt this friendship was unusual, others didn’t think this was out of character for Goonica at all.

“Y’all gasping at Monica riding around with Kodak Black like she ain’t in love with f****** C-Murder,” someone tweeted. “She ain’t new to this, she true to them type of n*****.”

Some were surprised she would associate with the Florida rapper due to his criminal past. In April 2021, he pled guilty to first-degree assault after initially being charged with the rape of a South Carolina teenage girl, the Associated Press reported. The teenage girl accused of him of sexually assaulting her in 2016 in a hotel room after a performance.

“Idk and honestly idc the nature of the relationship between Monica & Kodak. But hanging out with a person who r*ped a teenager is 1 hell of a choice,” one person tweeted.

Another person added, “Idc what nobody say Monica hanging with Kodak Black is weird as f***. Girl don’t leave him round yo kids!”

Someone also said that hanging out with Kodak Black shows bad judgement on Monica’s behalf.