If your partner has ever been giving you some affection in a non-sexual way and you found yourself a little aroused, they might have brushed up against one of your erogenous zones. Erogenous zones are highly sensitive parts of the body that, when touched, can elicit a sense of arousal, relaxation and – under the right circumstances – even orgasm.

The genitals are obvious erogenous zones, but humans actually have several all over the body. And knowing what yours are, as well as your partner can really enhance foreplay and intimacy. If you’re exploring new ways to get turned on, try first by having your partner (or yourself) touch some of these lesser-known erogenous zones. The reaction varies from one individual to the next, and the setting has to be right. So dim the lights, light some candles, and take some time to see how you react to each zone.

1) Ears

There might not appear to be anything sensual about the ears, but see what happens when your partner gently plays with your earlobes or even puts their mouth over your ear. If they’re game, they can stick their tongue in there, too. The ears can be very sensitive for some individuals. One more way to stimulate this area is through simple sound – like whispering. Ears are so erogenous that an entire industry known as ASMR, popped up around them.