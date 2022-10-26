MadameNoire Featured Video

Russell Wilson is showing some extra love to his wife Ciara on her 36th birthday.

“God blessed the world on this day with you,” the 33-year-old NFL star penned on Instagram on the singer’s birthday, Oct. 25.

“I love you so much. You inspire the world! Every morning your mission is to make the world a better place and you have a perfect score,” the Broncos athlete added. “How you love as the love of my life. You are the most amazing wife, mother to our three babies, one of the best iconic entertainers in the world, and a brilliant businesswoman.”

“But most importantly, you are God’s beautiful child and HE is wildly obsessed with you,” Russell emphasized. “Keep Shining my Love. Thank you every day for loving me, encouraging me, and joining forces with me every day to do what God called us to do! That’s to LOVE & SERVE. May this year bless you with all of your heart’s desires! Happy Birthday my Queen @Ciara 🖤❤️🖤.”

Ciara took to the comments of the sweet post and penned back, “My sweet love, you mean the world to me! My heart is full because you, our babies, God, and Jesus. It’s all I need in this life! Thanks for loving me the way you do. Nothing better than being with you on this special day! I love you so much!”

Ciara Turns 36

On Oct. 26, Ciara thanked her fans and followers for all the birthday love she received.

Joking about celebrating her 21st birthday, the entertainer and entrepreneur said she woke up feeling joyful about “better thangs,” a reference to her new song with Summer Walker.

“I woke up in a mood of total Joy!! Thankful for breath. For Love. My Family. My Fans! Thank you everyone so much for the sweet birthday love! It’s the best feeling turning 21! It never felt better #Birthday BetterThangs,” CiCi penned.

Ciara and Russell started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2016.

The couple are parents to three children — son Win Harrison, 2, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and 8-year-old Future Zahir, whom Ciara shares with rapper Future.

