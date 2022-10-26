MadameNoire Featured Video

For decades, there has been a misunderstanding about vibrator use stating that it’s just for solo play –for those who don’t have a partner, or at least don’t have a partner tonight. But, a couple of researchers at Indiana University put that myth to rest. They surveyed thousands of adults across America and found that just over half of women have used a vibrator during partner play, and 45 percent of men have.

Vibrators don’t need to be seen as a sexual partner’s competition. Like lubricant and some favorite naughty accessories like paddles or handcuffs, vibrators can just make sex better. And who doesn’t want to have better sex? They can move at a speed no human hand, tongue or penis possibly could, and are very, well, let’s just say, precise. Embrace the vibrator during partner play. There’s a lot that it can do. Here are ways to get creative with yours.

Classic Clitoral Stimulation

Over 36 percent of women need clitoral stimulation to reach orgasm during intercourse, according to a study from the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy published in the National Library of Medicine. But sometimes, the fingers just can’t work fast enough. One of the most classic ways to use a vibrator to enhance sex is to hold it against your clitoris during vaginal penetration. This way, you get vaginal and clitoral stimulation at once – which can be one of the strongest types of orgasms.