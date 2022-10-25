MadameNoire Featured Video

Stacey Abrams came out during Latto’s set of Lizzo’s Special tour in Atlanta to encourage voters to cast their ballots.

Holding a “My Body, My Choice” sign, the Democratic nominee for Georgia’s gubernatorial race highlighted the ongoing fight for women’s reproductive rights while briefly addressing concertgoers.

“I’m not gonna interrupt your fun. I just want to remind you that if you believe in my body, my choice, I need your vote,” Abrams told the crowd.

“This is our choice and this is our year,” the nominee emphasized. “I need your big energy. Let’s get it done!”

“Thank you for sharing your stage with me, @latto777. Time to vote and protect a woman’s right to choose,” Abrams penned on Instagram underneath a clip of the two onstage.

The nominee’s appearance happened during Latto’s performance of the song “P*SSY,” the rapper’s response to the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Latto released “P*SSY” in July and later partnered with Planned Parenthood for a PSA on standing up for women’s reproductive rights.

“The Supreme Court took away our rights to abortion, so now politicians are banning abortions, and millions of people live in states where it’s illegal. I’m not okay with that,” Latto expressed. “We have to decide whether and when we want to be a parent, but they wanna force us to give birth. That’s why I’m joining with Planet Parenthood to fight to restore our rights and expand access to care, and I want you to join too.”

“We already know who’s going to be hurt the most by these ridiculous abortion bans: Black women, Brown women, the LGBTQ+ community, and communities with low incomes,” the Grammy-nominated rapper told Billboard. “Because of this country’s history of racism and discrimination, these folks already have a hard time getting the health care they need. We all deserve to be safe and it’s every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies.”

Are you registered to vote? Election day is on Nov. 8.

