R. Kelly’s former business manager Derrel McDavid wants a federal judge to award him $850,00 in attorney fees after a jury acquitted him on charges related to the disgraced R&B singer’s 2008 child pornography trial.

McDavid’s lawyer Beau Brindley claimed his client garnered the attorney fees while “defending his freedom,” The Chicago Sun reported.

Written in an 18-page motion filed on Oct. 17, Brindley told U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber that McDavid’s life “was unalterably changed by the frivolous, vexatious, and bad faith prosecution over which he prevailed.”

Derrel McDavid’s Involvement In R. Kelly’s Recent Trial

A federal jury convicted Kelly in September of producing child pornography and “enticing” minors for sex, according to the Associated Press.

Still, both Kelly and McDavid were not found guilty of “conspiring to rig” the R&B singer’s 2008 trial, in which Kelly was acquitted of related charges.

“The jury even acquitted Robert Kelly of more than half of the charges levied against him, in large part, based on the lies and falsehoods exposed by Mr. McDavid’s vigorous defense,” Brindley argued in his motion to Judge Leinenweber.

The attorney further claimed that the government was aware the “combined testimony” of two key witnesses in the trial were “necessarily incoherent.”

“This is, by definition, a reckless disregard for the truth, which constitutes a frivolous and vexatious position by the government. This entitles Mr. McDavid to reasonable attorney’s fees,” he wrote to the judge.

McDavid still owes $600,000 in legal fees to Brindley, according to the lawyer’s estimate.

The motion outlined that McDavid is in a position financially where he “must now liquidate real property and other assets in an attempt to pay.”

Earlier this year, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison in New York on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

