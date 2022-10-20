MadameNoire Featured Video

Riley Burruss knows that her weight loss may come as a surprise to Real Housewives of Atlanta fans who don’t check her social media on the regular.

The 20-year-old NYU student opened up at BravoCon about what life is like maintaining her weight loss since shedding over 50 pounds.

As the daughter and eldest child of RHOA star Kandi Burruss, Riley joked about how her weight loss might be motivating for her mom.

“I think [now] that she sees me shopping in her closet, she feels a bit more pressured,” the 20-year-old said lightheartedly.

While the young reality star’s weight loss has been substantial, Riley said she’s no longer paying attention to numbers on the scale.

“Honestly, I will say after the first time you lose weight, you try not to look at the numbers because it’s more about a mental thing, so I tried not to do the number thing,” she told PEOPLE. “… I feel like when you’re bigger, you don’t realize what size you are until after, so I don’t even really remember. It’s been a minute, so I’ve had to keep getting new clothes.”

“Everyone saw my process when I was younger, like 16,” Riley recounted of her weight loss journey. “I feel like it’s a lot more shocking for people because I haven’t been in the spotlight recently.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Riley Burruss Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Photo Goes Viral”

“So I’m not saying no one’s been paying attention to me, but no one’s been checking. But I’ve just been working, trying to figure things out. I’ve done it before, so it was more about getting my own goal.”

We’re happy Riley’s loving the skin she’s in and prioritizing her health — regardless of her size.

See more photos of Riley’s recap of BravoCon down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Riley Burruss’ Dramatic Weight Loss Shook The Internet: ‘Damn She Lost A lot Of Weight!'”