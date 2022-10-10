MadameNoire Featured Video

Over the weekend, some fans could barely recognize Riley Burruss, the 20-year-old daughter of reality TV star Kandi Burruss.

On Sunday, the New York University student sent fans into shock, when she posted a TikTok video of herself dancing alongside her superstar mom. In the video, Riley could be seen shimmying her slim and trim waist to Soldier Boy’s hit smash “Pretty Boy Swag” with a description that read “daughter who loves spending money.”

The camera then quickly pans to Kandi, who also whines up her hips to the classic hit, as the caption “mom who makes all the money” appears on the screen. While the video was certainly entertaining, some followers couldn’t help but notice the young star’s dramatic weight loss.

“I didn’t know this was Riley until I saw Kandi!” wrote one person in the comment section. Another social media user wrote, “Damn she lost a lot of weight!”

While some people applauded Riley’s new physique, others wondered if the young university student went under the knife to trim down.

“She had to have something done because no weight loss journey posted.. they post er’thang else.. They would have showed her in the gym,” a user named @lanladi wrote in response to the video.

Riley Burruss has dropped over 52 pounds since starting her weight loss journey

It looks like Riley has been working hard to slim down for awhile now. In April 2018, Kandi told fans that she was proud of her daughter for losing an astonishing 52 pounds.

“She did it the right way by working out 5 days a week & watching her calorie intake,” Kandi wrote, captioning a side by side image of Riley at 220 pounds and another of the youngster at 168 pounds. Kandi went on to applaud Riley for having “tough skin,” noting how internet trolls have made fun of her daughter’s weight in the past.

“Y’all just don’t understand how hard it is to grow up in front of the public eye & in front of social media trolls who make negative comments about kids weight. Luckily Riley has tough skin & doesn’t let it bother her but as her mom it used to piss me off when trolls would make negative comments about her size.”

The Atlanta socialite added:

“Nobody knew she was over 200lbs because my daughter is tall. She’s 5’9. & to be honest she wouldn’t tell anybody how much she weighed but now she proudly shares it because she wants to motivate other people who are going thru the Weightloss struggle.”

Since then, Riley has been using her platform to help others get fit. In 2019, the star hosted a free exercise event called “Get Riled Up” in honor of Childhood Obesity Month.

“You guys have all been following my journey for awhile now, and we all know I’ve been going through the ups and downs of weight loss and trying to get healthy and this month I want us to all stay motivated and Get Riled Up,” the reality TV star told fans about the initiative in a since deleted Instagram post.

Congrats to Riley Burruss!

