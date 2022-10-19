MadameNoire Featured Video

The rising Brazilian Butt Lift trend, commonly known as the BBL, is becoming increasingly dangerous by the minute, and the risky procedure is leaving some women with serious health complications.

This week, a Youtuber named Anita went viral after she posted a video that shared a cautionary tale about her BFF’s botched BBL. According to the life coach, her friend traveled down to Dominican Republic to have the costly procedure done for a discount, $3,500 to be exact. Anita’s friend walked out of the hospital with a snatched waist and a bevy of health problems.

“She went for a physical and then she was just complaining of body aches, headaches…just feeling really heavy all the time,” Anita shared. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__rGoHv5Pkc

Shockingly, after receiving a cat scan, doctors discovered that the woman only had “one kidney.”

“So down in the DR, this botch organ-selling doctor took one of her kidneys and she thought she was getting the steal of her life,” Anita said. To make matters even worst, Anita’s bestie couldn’t even find the crooked plastic surgeon after she discovered her kidney was missing.

Sadly, there have also been a number of deaths linked to the risky procedure. According to a July 2017 report by the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation in Aesthetic Surgery Journal, two out of every 6,000 BBLs result in death.

Even more shocking, three percent of the 692 surgeons surveyed in the report admitted they have experienced a patient’s death following a BBL. Researchers concluded that “significantly higher mortality rates” seem to be linked with BBLs and similar cosmetic procedures. Some women are paying a lot of money to undergo the risky procedure, too. A BBL can cost anywhere between $3,000 and $30,000, according to The New York Times.

Botched star Dr. Dubrow breaks down the dangers of BBLs

Last year, “Botched” star Dr. Terry Dubrow spoke with TMZ about the dangers of undergoing the procedure.

“It’s extraordinarily dangerous. It turns out that it’s the most dangerous, not only plastic surgery procedure, it’s the most dangerous operation there is with the highest fatality rate,” he explained.

“The problem is there are these very small, little veins in the buttock that leads directly to the vena cave, which is the major blood vessel that brings blood back from your body to your heart, to your lungs. If you get fat in those little vessels and it gets in the main vena cava and goes to your lungs, it’s over.”

Celebs are speaking up about the dark side of BBLs

Thankfully, more celebrities are starting to become transparent about the health risks associated with BBLs and other types of booty-augmenting surgeries. Earlier this year, New York rapper DreamDoll opened up about undergoing four reconstructive surgeries to fix her botched silicone butt injections.

K. Michelle had to receive 13 operations to recover from the health complications that resulted from her black market butt shots. Ladies, do as you please with your body but please consult a certified physician before going under the knife. Do your research and please be careful out there.





