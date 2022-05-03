MadameNoire Featured Video

An Indianapolis mother who struggled with her weight looked to surgery to help her tackle her problem. Sadly, it cost her her life.

According to FOX59, Shacare Terry went to Mexico in December 2021 to get bariatric surgery, which is a weight loss procedure where surgeons make changes to your digestive system to induce weight loss. In April, she went to the Dominican Republic to get two body sculpting procedures, a Brazilian butt lift and a tummy tuck.

Her best friend, Carlesha Williams, also went to the Dominican Republic with Terry to have surgery, which was performed by Dr. Jose Desena at Instituto Medico San Lucas. While they were recovering in Santo Domingo, she noticed Terry was struggling.

“I was moving around a lot more and Shacare wasn’t really moving around, she wasn’t doing anything,” Williams told WRTV. “She would lay in bed. I would try to get her to go downstairs and eat with me and she just wasn’t responding well.”

Terry was later admitted to the Centro Medico Escanno SRL clinic in Santo Domingo. While Dr. Desena assured Williams that Terry was fine and that she just needed to rest one day, another doctor told her the next day that Terry was having a hard time breathing on her own. Dr. Desena then returned and said Terry had to be put on dialysis. Her mother, Tammy Brewer, rushed to the Dominican Republic after she became concerned during a FaceTime call where Terry was lethargic. The day before Williams was leaving to return to Indiana, doctors reassured her that Terry was doing fine and that they were taking her off sedation the next day. On April 21, Terry passed away.

An autopsy that was done in the Dominican Republic determined that Terry died from sepsis, pulmonary edema, cerebral edema and respiratory failure, WRTV reported. Dr. Desena has not released a statement regarding Terry’s death.

She left behind a two-year-old daughter and a twin sister. Terry also owned a daycare, Minnie Blessings in Paradise.

In March, Terry was so happy with her weight loss, revealing on social media that she was down 70 pounds.