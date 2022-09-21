MadameNoire Featured Video

Even the most stable and loving of couples need ways to reconnect and spice things up from time to time. And if you’ve been looking for ways to deepen intimacy with your partner and try something new, you should book a stay at a kinky hotel. Not quite sold? Then there are two things you should know.

First, The Journal of Sexual Medicine reports that people who participate in kink culture like BDSM and bondage report a higher sense of well-being than those who don’t. And second, traveling together helps reignite romance and maintain intimacy in relationships, says a report by US Travel. Luckily for couples interested in both, there are destinations around the world that cater to the sexually curious and adventurous couple. These are the perfect spots to visit for that special (and naughty) one-on-one time you’ve been craving with your partner. Here are some of the kinkiest hotels and destinations around the world.

Hedonism

Jamaica

Website: Hedonism.com

If you’re ready to explore your wildest fantasies with your partner – or with your partner, plus a sexy single third – Hedonism has everything to get you started. This luxury resort is certainly equipped with everything you want from tropical getaway like pools, private beaches and tasty cocktails as far as the eye can see. But at night time, things get a little wild. Expect nightly themed costume parties like “Leather Fetish & Lingerie” or “Tropical stimulation” where a combination of music, visual stimuli and sensual performances will excite your naughty side.

There is also a clothing-optional beach, along with a nude pool. Plus, if you hit it off with someone and want to explore your connection, you can head over to the “Romping Shop Playroom” for some group play. Or enjoy the “Happening Hut” that’s open 24/7 for intimate adventure. This resort welcomes couples, single women, and single men but only “when invited.”