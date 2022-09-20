MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé is one of the many stars showing veteran actress Sheryl Lee Ralph some love following the latter’s recent Emmy win.

The Renaissance artist literally gave Ralph her flowers by sending the actress a personal message typed on a card sent with a stunning white and yellow congratulatory bouquet.

“To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations,” the message to Ralph read. “All my love, Beyoncé.”

The singer’s message was a nod to the unique connection she and Ralph share.

The latter, indeed “the original Dreamgirl,” originally played the role of Deena Jones when the Broadway play debuted in 1981.

Twenty-five years later, Beyoncé reprised the role in the 2006 movie adaptation of the play.

“Everyone has their own special dream and all your dreams can come true,” Ralph captioned the clip of her receiving Beyoncé’s gift. “Just look in the mirror and love what’s in front of you. Thank you @beyonce don’t forget to dream girls!”

Ralph looked mind blown and shocked at the gift before gushing: “They’re beautiful, oh Beyoncé… I don’t have a voice, but it’s wonderful.”

Beyoncé’s vocals on the song “We’re Your Dreamgirls” from the movie’s soundtrack fittingly played in the background of Ralph’s clip.

RELATED CONTENT: “Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks Motherland: Fort Salem, Kicking Off Hot Girl Summer And The Importance Of Taking Up Space”

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmy Win

Ralph landed her Emmy for the Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her role as Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary.

The win made Ralph the second Black woman to win an Emmy in the category, and during her acceptance speech, the actress briefly sang lyrics of Dianne Reeves’ 1994 song “Endangered Species.”

Abbott Elementary Season 2 premieres on ABC this Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 9 p.m. EST.

RELATED CONTENT: “Steve Harvey Brings Quinta Brunson Close To Tears While Praising Abbott Elementary“