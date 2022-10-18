MadameNoire Featured Video

If you are a woman who has been struggling to boost your sex drive, wants some new ideas for the bedroom or is just feeling naughty, it could be time to grab a book of a different genre. A study published in the Journal of International Women’s Studies found that women who read steamy novels report having more active sex lives. It’s novels like these that give women the chance to explore their fantasies and learn about new ones — like the ones they might explore with a partner later.

For women, getting in the mood is mental and emotional as well as physical, and sometimes it takes the right story to get you there. Here are some new erotic novels for women by Black authors to pick up when you have the house to yourself.

Grown Folks Confessions: Black Lush (Naughty Season)

By Sherelle Green

Get it here

Readers who love a good will-they-won’t-they story filled with sexual tension need to get their hands on this book. It follows tattoo artist Ares Hood and interior designer Layla Payne, who have been friends since middle school and always had a thing for each other – but the timing just kept being off. This is certainly an entertaining read with twists and turns but most importantly, it has some very hottttt scenes.