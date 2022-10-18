MadameNoire Featured Video

There are an estimated 20 million new cases of sexually transmitted infections every year in the United States, says the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. While some forms of prevention, including condoms, can reduce the risk of these infections, alarming data from Statista shows that many sexually active individuals do not use them. Access to information is one of the first lines of defense sexually active adults have against life-altering and life-threatening sexually transmitted diseases. Yet, many adults don’t know this one basic piece of knowledge: the differences between STDs and STIs.

The terms “STIs” and “STDs” are often used interchangeably, but they are far from one and the same. Getting clear on the language surrounding sexually transmitted infections and diseases – and how they are diagnosed and treated – can empower you in your medical journey, should you ever receive a diagnosis. So, when it comes to STDs and STIs, here’s what you need to know.

STIs vs STDs

Though many people use the terms interchangeably, STIs actually precede and can cause STDs. All STDs are the results of STIs. However, not all STIs turn into STDs. When diagnosed and treated early enough, STIs can go away and never turn into an STD. However, when left untreated, some STIs can cause damages to cells in the body that ultimately disrupt important bodily processes. Below are some of the most common types of STIs and the STDs they can develop into.