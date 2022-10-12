MadameNoire Featured Video

It seems as though Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s love story may be coming to an end.

The duo has been “separated for a while now” but “amicable,” according to a source that informed The Jasmine Brand.

“They really do love each other and it wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at fault… it just didn’t work out,” the insider added.

Bailey and Hill “came to a cordial mutual decision to end things after determining things just weren’t working out and they were growing apart,” TMZ detailed.

“Our source says Mike only wishes the best for Cynthia,” the latter outlet further shared.

Internet users noticed earlier this week that the former supermodel no longer goes by Cynthia Bailey-Hill on social media.

Rumors of the couple’s separation were spilled on the heels of their second wedding anniversary on Oct. 10.

Bailey and Hill didn’t highlight their milestone in any way on social media, which also raised the eyebrows of fans.

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s Relationship

Bailey and Hill, often referred to by their couple name “C-Hill,” tied the knot on Oct. 10, 2020.

Bailey’s fans watched the couple’s journey leading up to their wedding in the Season 13 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As a longtime star of the show, many viewers were rooting for things between Bailey and Hill to work out.

Others were skeptical of the relationship since Hill had been very open about his tendency to cheat in previous relationships.

The couple was tested last year after a woman claimed on social media that she and Hill exchanged inappropriate messages on Snapchat.

Bailey later told the paparazzi the rumors were “very annoying” but that she and Hill were doing “great.”

Hill joked about how the couple “might not make it to year two” during a podcast appearance earlier this year.

Neither Bailey nor Hill has confirmed their split or divorce filing.

