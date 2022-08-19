MadameNoire Featured Video

Slutty Vegan is finally coming the New York City.

The popular plant-based burger restaurant chain, owned by entrepreneur Pinky Cole, is opening its doors at 690 Fulton Street in Brooklyn on Sept. 18. The restaurant will take over what used to be a vegan eatery in Fort Greene named Broccoli Bar which is now permanently closed.

“My first ever restaurant – Pinky’s Jamaican & American Restaurant – was in Harlem, so this is a full-circle moment for me,” Cole said, according to The Beet. “It’s an honor to be opening a concept in such an established space, just down the street from where Biggie Smalls grew up, and to bring more delicious vegan food to the Brooklyn community.”

“We are 110 percent confident that the Slutty Vegan team and Pinky Cole are going to build upon making vegan food fun, accessible, and (outrageously) delicious in a neighborhood that has been primed for it, that wants it, [and] in a world that needs it,” added Lisa Bergström, Broccoli Bar Operations Manager. “From Broccoli to burgers, baby it’s all the same – vegan food and vegan life at 690 Fulton Street – it’s lit. All aboard, go get Slutified.”

Slutty Vegan also posted a message on Instagram that New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams directed to its team.

“On behalf of 8.8 million New Yorkers, let me be the first to say welcome to New York City — the big time,” said Adams. “Anyone who knows me knows I love to eat healthy and plant based… Listen, we love our brothers and sisters in Atlanta, but it was about time you brought you vegan burgers here to the greatest city in the world.”

The Rise Of Slutty Vegan

Slutty Vegan debuted in 2018 in the Atlanta area to much success.

After being co-signed by rappers and everyday consumers interested in the vegan lifestyle, the restaurant became a chain and drew more popularity.

Earlier this year, an interview Cole did with Forbes detailed that Slutty Vegan plans to open ten new locations before 2022’s end.

