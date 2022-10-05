MadameNoire Featured Video

The Dancehall queen Spice doesn’t like to flick the bean, according to her latest interview.

On Monday, the Grammy-nominated singer sat down with the hosts of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, where she revealed why she isn’t a fan of masturbating.

The topic arose when Angela asked the Caribbean bombshell whether masturbating was “taboo” for her growing up in Jamaica, and the star’s answer took many by surprise.

“So I used to play with myself, but when I got older and I found out what comes with it, I stopped,” Spice said.

Sex demons are a real thing, according to Spice

The 40-year-old continued on, stating that she was firm believer in sex demons. According to the hitmaker, when you masturbate, you could be summoning those bad spirits into your relationship.

“When you masturbate, you’re having sex with a sex demon. … It’s a sex demon called Incubus and Succubus, so you have a male sex demon and a female sex demon,” the Love & Hip-Hop star explained.

“So when you masturbate, you’re having sex with a male sex demon. And it also will be in a relationship with you and cause problems in your actual relationship.”

The “Bubble It” singer added:

“It really, literally will have sex with you, fall in love with you, everything. And it will mess up your relationship. … And then you and your man can’t get along and stuff like that. Because you’re in a relationship with a demon.”

We honestly weren’t expecting that from the dancehall hitmaker, and after the show premiered, some fans were also shocked. A few social media users were even quick to call out the singer’s stance. “That is incorrect, but she believes it, so ok ma’am,” wrote one person on Instagram. While another user chimed in: “A simple “I don’t like doing that” would do.”

Masturbating can have health benefits

Contrary to Spice’s belief, many sex experts say getting jiggy with yourself can have tremendous health benefits. Research suggests that sexual stimulation through masturbation may help relieve stress and improve sleep. It can also help to alleviate those pesky period cramps and may even help to spice up the bedroom with your partner, according to Healthline.

Watch the full episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service with Spice below to find out more about her stance on sex demons and why she thinks a** eating is overrated.





Play



