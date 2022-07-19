MadameNoire Featured Video

Rick Ross has a taste for the finer things in life. During a visit to the Beyond the Chair podcast, the Miami rep made it clear that there is one thing he doesn’t find appetizing.

“Nah, I don’t really have no taste for a**,” he told the hosts when they asked him if he liked to indulge in the derriere. “I know what I like and I usually avoid the a**… I’m just letting you know, that ain’t a Rozay thing right there.”

The hosts were a little bummed by his reaction. When one of the hosts said, “I don’t like it but I’m gonna respect it,” Rick Ross hinted at engaging in another kink while in the bedroom.

“That’s cool too but I want you to respect getting peed on from the neck down,” Ross replied. “And if I splash your face?”

The MMG boss further discussed his sex life and revealed what else is off limits. He also isn’t into BDSM either.

“Chicks done asked me, ‘You ever watched 50 Shades of Grey?’ Nah baby, I ain’t watching 50 Shades,” he continued. “Nah, nah, nah… We ain’t gonna watch that. I’mma have the weed lit, that godd*** Anita Baker gonna be playing and I may tug on that ponytail a little bit. And if your eyelashes end up on the marble floors, that’s cool too.”

One thing that isn’t off limits for Rick Ross is business. He is the Maybach Music Group CEO and owns many Wingstop franchises.

“It’s all about opening more doors and giving yourself those opportunities,” he added. “Are you going to wake up and sit in the same room every day? When was the last time you went and put yourself in the position to meet other people and do deals with other people?…How many people have you reached out to thus far and said, ‘Yo, I would love to do this for you, and don’t even worry about no cost. We’ll do it for you right off the rip just to show you the response.’ We gon’ get the money later. That’s easy.” Watch the full interview below.