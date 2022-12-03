MadameNoire Featured Video

If you have a friend who has recently gotten into making candles, they might just be the most business-minded in your crew. According to The National Candle Association (yup, that’s a thing), there are well over $3 billion sales of candles in the U.S. each year. The NCA also reports that 35 percent of those sales happen just around the holidays. People want to fill their homes with scents that are warm and welcoming when the weather cools down, and candles are the perfect way to do that.

Scent can be a powerful emotional trigger. The Harvard Gazette interviewed one life science professor who explained scent goes directly to the part of the brain associated with feelings and memories. Choose the scents in your home wisely, and you can be taken back to some pleasant places the moment you step in the door. If you’re looking for something that will remind you of that mountain ski trip you took with your family, or grandma’s kitchen when she was baking, here are some decadent candles from Black-owned candle brands to light up this fall.

Spoken Flames

Shavaun, the founder of Spoken Flames, wanted to “create mindful sensory experiences that connect you with all parts of you,” and so her candle brand was born. Each candle blends the perfect scents to make you feel at ease – including her candle appropriately called “Autumn Ease, Crisp Air.” It has notes of orange, pumpkin, patchouli, bergamot, and cedarwood. You can also get the autumn trio, which will contain the “Focus Candle” (vanilla, eucalyptus, sandalwood), the “Slow Speeds Welcome Candle” (fig, amber, frankincense) and the Autumn Ease all in one box.