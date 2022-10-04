MadameNoire Featured Video

Iyanna McNeely has formally filed to divorce her Love Is Blind Season 2 co-star and husband, Jarrette Jones.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ highlight that McNeely’s filing was placed via Cook County, as both she and Jones are Chicago area residents.

The outlet detailed that McNeely cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the couple’s split.

The filing additionally disclosed that McNeely and Jones have agreed to a “global settlement” to avoid potential issues as they allocate financial support and assets.

McNeely may also request to reclaim her maiden name, as she took on Jones’ when the two wed.

More Details On Iyanna McNeely And Jarrette Jones’ Split

Love Is Blind watchers witnessed McNeely and Jones’ love story during the second season of the Netflix reality TV show.

The couple had a strong connection both in and out of the pods — although the series also showed some of the duo’s hurdles.

Jones strongly connected with another love seeker on the show, Mallory Zapata, while he was simultaneously romantically interested in McNeely.

He ultimately proposed to McNeely after being turned down by Zapata.

The bond between the two held strong and carried them through the stages leading up to their wedding, which aired during the finale episode in Feb. 2022.

The duo also dealt with complications blending their different lifestyle — as Iyanna presented as more of a homebody and Jarrette worked in- and enjoyed nightlife till the wee hours of the morning.

The couple announced through a joint statement released in August that they were officially calling it quits.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” their statement read. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay.”

“We hope you all give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives,” the message continued. “Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives.”

“This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!” the statement concluded.

The Love Is Blind: After the Alter special premiered after the couple announced their split.

The couple brought their families together to advise them on their marital woes in the spin-off, and tackled McNeely’s decision to move out from her and Jones’ shared apartment.

We wish both parties the best as they prioritize their needs in life and love.

RELATED CONTENT: “Would You Watch A ‘Love Is Blind’ Spin-Off Starring Lauren And Cameron Hamilton?”