Would You Watch A “Love Is Blind” Spin-Off Starring Lauren And Cameron Hamilton?

From the looks of it, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton of Netflix’s”Love Is Blind” may be returning to the small screen.

According to Deadline, the Hamiltons, who quickly became fan favorites of the popular dating series, recently signed a deal with Creative Arts Agency for representation in all areas. While there is not a spin-off in the works that we know of, the two have engaged in discussions about headlining their own project. Additionally, the couple’s rising popularity has led to rumors of them starring in their own series.

The Hamiltons recently launched their YouTube channel, Hanging with the Hamiltons, which is said to follow the couple’s “day-to-day adventures, their highs, lows, and everything in between.” In addition, to offering a video diary, the channel offers lifestyle content such as date night ideas, travel content, and advice on blending families.

“We actually thought about it after we wrapped Love is Blind. With all the support we knew we had to keep this going and with me being a content creator, it just makes sense,” Lauren said of the new channel during an interview with The Grio. “I’m filming and editing. It’s current stuff but we may throw in some past stuff because we were filming that whole 18 months.”

“It’s fun and we love working together. It’s a win-win. She’s setting up the camera and the shots and we discuss the ideas together. I’m the co-pilot,” Cameron added.

Lauren is not at all new to the world of media. Prior to joining the Netflix show, the 32-year-old Michigan native worked as a content creator and lifestyle blogger. Additionally, her father, who also made a memorable appearance in the series, is the creator of BET’s Video Soul and introduced his daughter to the industry.

So, would you be interested in watching a spin-off starring Lauren and Cameron?